Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:DEA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

