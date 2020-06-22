Zacks Investment Research Lowers DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $57.65 on Friday. DSV AS/ADR has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

