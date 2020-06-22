Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 162,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.