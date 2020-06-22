Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ekso Bionics from $1.20 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

EKSO stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 210.43% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

