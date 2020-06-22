Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

