Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.83

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 22887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

