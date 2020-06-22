Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.77.

YETI opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $588,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yeti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

