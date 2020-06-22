Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.78 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

