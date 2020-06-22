William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $32,019,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 594,692 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $12,026,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $14,901,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $7,511,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

