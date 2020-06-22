William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.60. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $27,051,522.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,417.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,192.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,194,100 shares of company stock worth $124,632,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

