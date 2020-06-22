WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.98 million, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

