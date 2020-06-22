Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $47.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

