Wexford Capital LP Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

AMD traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,156,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,613,812. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.