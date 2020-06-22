Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 267 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 267 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $433.96. 1,122,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,606. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $429.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

