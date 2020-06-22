Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of WES opened at $11.94 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

