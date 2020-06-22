Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.56.

DIS opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

