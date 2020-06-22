Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WB. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Weibo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,442,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,777,000 after buying an additional 210,119 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Weibo by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weibo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

