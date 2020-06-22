Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (LON: ANTO):

6/19/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 800 ($10.18) to GBX 950 ($12.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 820 ($10.44). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($10.95). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 790 ($10.05). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/14/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 700 ($8.91). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($10.82).

4/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on the stock.

LON ANTO opened at GBX 894 ($11.38) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 835.44. Antofagasta plc has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 993.80 ($12.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

