Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/4/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $64.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

