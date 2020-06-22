Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BRBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Burberry Group (LON: BRBY):

6/15/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,510 ($19.22) to GBX 1,410 ($17.95). They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 983 ($12.51) to GBX 1,001 ($12.74). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($18.96) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,730 ($22.02).

6/3/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,490 ($18.96) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 959 ($12.21) to GBX 983 ($12.51). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.18) to GBX 1,490 ($18.96). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/21/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,100 ($26.73) to GBX 1,550 ($19.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 912 ($11.61) to GBX 959 ($12.21). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,776 ($22.60) to GBX 1,730 ($22.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,400 ($30.55).

5/5/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRBY opened at GBX 1,550.50 ($19.73) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,479.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,731.08. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.03.

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.96), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($700,540.97).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.