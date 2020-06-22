Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

6/11/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$36.00 to C$44.00.

6/3/2020 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$46.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58. Dollarama Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.48.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2113991 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$352,573.04.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

