Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brinker International (EAT)

6/10/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company’s results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus. Owing to the outbreak, the company has suspended Chili's re-image program and delayed construction of new restaurants. Moreover, costs related to various sales-boosting initiatives, including advertising expenses, and commodity inflation are expected to hurt margins. High debt is also a concern. Further, elevated expenses and slowdown in some of the major emerging markets remain potent headwinds. Moreover, weak sales trend at Maggiano’s is adding to the downside.”

6/3/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2020 – Brinker International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

5/14/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company’s results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus. Owing to the outbreak, the company has suspended Chili's re-image program and delayed construction of new restaurants. Moreover, costs related to various sales-boosting initiatives, including advertising expenses, and commodity inflation are expected to hurt margins. High debt is also a concern. Further, elevated expenses and slowdown in some of the major emerging markets remain potent headwinds. Moreover, weak sales trend at Maggiano’s is adding to the downside.”

5/1/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/27/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

Brinker International stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

