Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.82 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 715,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

