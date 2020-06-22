Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Solar Inc. is a provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The Company also offers photovoltaic installation software products and devices. Vivint Solar, Inc. is headquartered in Provo, Utah. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of VSLR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $53,443.35. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

