Virtu Financial’s (VIRT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536 over the last ninety days. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

