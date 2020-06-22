Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.60

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 47083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Nomura Securities upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vipshop by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vipshop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after buying an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 1,663,222 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

