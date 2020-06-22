Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIOT. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.