Vid (VI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $601,277.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 568.5% higher against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $601,277.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.01856313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00112872 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,592,381 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

