Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.50

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $292.53, with a volume of 33261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $551,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

