Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.50

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $292.53, with a volume of 33261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.27.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $551,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.