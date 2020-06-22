Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Verso news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verso during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,084,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso in the first quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 777,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 298,020 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $3,336,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verso will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

