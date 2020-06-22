Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,583,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of K traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,189. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,455,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

