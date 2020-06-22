Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 721,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,432. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

