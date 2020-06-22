Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,841,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,488,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $915,177,000 after purchasing an additional 636,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.49. 46,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,714. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

