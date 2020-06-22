Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,961.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,589,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.