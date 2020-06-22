ValuEngine Lowers Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NEWA opened at $4.47 on Friday. Newater Technology has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Newater Technology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

