USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:USNA opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $90,612.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,163 shares of company stock worth $55,104,214 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

