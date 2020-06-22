United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 420.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 556.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 481,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

USL stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

