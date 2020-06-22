United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of UG stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 38.89%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 64.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.