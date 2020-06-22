UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $204.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.48. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UniFirst by 98.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UniFirst by 11.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

