UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

