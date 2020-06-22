UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IMI PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $22.70 on Thursday. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.