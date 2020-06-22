UBS Group Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $92.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

D stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $83.98. 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,218. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

