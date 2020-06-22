UBS Group Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $106.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $90.13. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,354. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

