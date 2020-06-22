U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Major Shareholder David Kanen Sells 183,544 Shares

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,657,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $5,524,661.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, David Kanen sold 260,364 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,345,879.64.

Shares of PRTS opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.54. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

