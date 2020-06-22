Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twin Disc from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

TWIN opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Twin Disc news, Director Michael Doar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.