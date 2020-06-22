Tudor Pickering Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Sell

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $17.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.72.

MEOH stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Methanex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,568,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Methanex by 41.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

