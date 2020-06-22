Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $558,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $63.38 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.