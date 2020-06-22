Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $546,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,800. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.