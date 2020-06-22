Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,220 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,699 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $61,494,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JD.Com by 89.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $58.64 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.