Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,220 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JD.Com by 36.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,678 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $1,913,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,699 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $61,494,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JD.Com by 89.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $58.64 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.