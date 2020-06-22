Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,297 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 170,864 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

